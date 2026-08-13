Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Up To $500 Bonus For Packers-Steelers, MLB Games Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP offer through our link here and unlock up to $500 in bonuses when you trade $25 on today’s MLB games and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

We’re focused on maximizing value, and the updated Kalshi welcome offer gives us substantial trading power right out of the gate.

Item Details Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, Get Up to $500 in Bonuses Terms and Conditions Must be 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promotion Confirmed August 13, 2026

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Trading Power: Unlock Up To $500 in Bonuses

As experienced traders, we know that starting with a significant bonus can accelerate our strategy, allowing us to confidently explore more sophisticated options. This is exactly what the current Kalshi offer provides for new customers.

To successfully unlock the bonus structure, new users simply need to utilize the promotional code WTOP during registration and execute a minimum qualifying trade of $25 on the platform’s prediction markets. Kalshi is available across most US states, and all users must be at least 18 years of age to participate in trading. This substantial bonus potential gives us the flexibility to target bigger payouts with more strategic trades.

Use Kalshi NFL Promo Today On Packers vs. Steelers

The Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup presents a straightforward opportunity to activate your new account and get started trading on the outcome of the game. For this preseason contest, the probabilities favor the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Let’s look at the implied probabilities so we can break down where the value lies:

Team Probability Green Bay Packers (Favorite) 57% Pittsburgh Steelers (Underdog) 43%

Based purely on these numbers, the Packers are projected to win this preseason clash roughly 57% of the time, making them the expected winner. But if you’re like me, you’re always looking for that extra bit of profit, and the Steelers offer that chance.

Here’s how the payouts look on a $10 trade, showing why we sometimes chase the underdog:

Trading $10 on the favored Green Bay Packers: A win would return a profit of $6.47, plus your initial $10 trade amount.

A win would return a profit of $6.47, plus your initial $10 trade amount. Trading $10 on the underdog Pittsburgh Steelers: If the Steelers secure the victory at Acrisure Stadium, that $10 trade results in a sweet profit of $12.87.

Using your new Kalshi trading power means you can approach these probabilities with confidence, ready to capitalize on the upset potential if the Steelers can deliver that higher-value return.

Claim Up To $500 With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your potential trading bonus is a quick and simple process, designed for new users eager to trade on major events.

Follow these straightforward steps to ensure you successfully register and qualify for your welcome offer:

Create Your Account: Initiate the registration process here, providing standard personal information required for a new trading account. Verify Identification: Complete the necessary steps to provide proof of identification to finalize your registration and comply with regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: This is critical! During the sign-up or registration phase, ensure you use the exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted. Execute the Qualifying Trade: To activate the bonus structure, users must execute a trade of at least $25 worth on the platform.

Once that first qualifying trade is made, you will be eligible for up to $500 in bonuses, allowing you to move forward confidently and start analyzing NFL prediction markets.