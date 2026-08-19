Bayern star Jamal Musiala’s season start is in doubt after two collapses in games

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala’s readiness for Bayern Munich’s start to the season is in question after collapsing in consecutive…

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala’s readiness for Bayern Munich’s start to the season is in question after collapsing in consecutive warmup games because of a neurological issue.

The 23-year-old Germany star went down shortly after entering the field in a friendly against Heidenheim on Tuesday, three days after a similar incident against Leipzig. He received brief treatment on the field before going off on both occasions.

Musiala said in an Instagram post late Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with “brief, temporary, but easily treatable absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction” and that they can lead to the moments that occurred against Heidenheim and Leipzig.

But he added there was “no additional health risk” and he wants to keep living his “everyday life and keep up with my passion of playing football.”

Muted reaction from Bayern

Bayern has not issued any statements or published any updates on the player’s condition. The club has not responded to requests from the Associated Press for comment.

Bayern begins the season on Saturday at Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup, then starts its Bundesliga title defense against Stuttgart the following weekend.

News agency DPA, citing unnamed Bayern sources, reported on Wednesday that there were no indications that Musiala won’t be able to continue his career as before, but there was no information on whether he can play against Dortmund or Stuttgart.

Comparisons to Eriksen

Facing journalists after the Heidenheim game on Tuesday, Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl initially refused to comment on Musiala’s condition, saying only that the player would issue a statement later.

“We knew and know about it, but Jamal will get in touch,” Eberl said.

“The great thing about football — something I wish we see more of from society or generally — is that when something happens in football that gets everyone’s attention, like (Christian) Eriksen’s collapse … or now the situation with Jamal, everyone understands that football is the most beautiful unimportant thing in the world and that there are far more important matters at stake,” Eberl said. “It’s a good sign. It gives you a good feeling to see society standing together showing that kind of solidarity.”

Hoeneß shocked

Bayern honorary president and powerbroker Uli Hoeneß told Sky in an interview on Wednesday that Musiala’s collapses created a “drama” at the club, and they were a “problem, first and foremost, of course, for the person Jamal. Really, I go to bed thinking about him and I wake up thinking about him.”

Hoeneß said Bayern did not know how to react.

“We couldn’t prepare for this, and we have to learn first how to deal with this situation,” said Hoeneß, who promised Musiala would get “unconditional support in every respect.”

Musiala staying positive

The player said he’s going through a process but he has the best support around him.

“I am receiving excellent medical care for this and am very optimistic,” Musiala said in his social media post. “FC Bayern and my personal circle are always by my side, supporting me throughout this process.”

Musiala missed much of last season with a broken leg sustained at the Club World Cup in July last year, but he returned in January and his increasingly strong performances earned his spot in Germany’s World Cup squad.

Musiala scored three goals and set up five more in 15 Bundesliga appearances last season. He also scored two and set up another in the Champions League. Altogether he has 69 goals in 231 games for Bayern.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.