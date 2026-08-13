Western & Southern Open Results

Thursday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $9,415,725 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Western &…

Thursday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $9,415,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Martin Landaluce, Spain, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

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