Western & Southern Open Results

Thursday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $9,415,725
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 128
Martin Landaluce, Spain, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Round of 128
Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
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