DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Red Sox-Blue Jays, MLB, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for MLB + NFL Preseason

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Boston Red Sox Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline -145 +135 Total Over 8 (-108) Under 8 (-112) Runline -1.5 (+108) +1.5 (-130)

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Sign Up: Navigate to DraftKings Sportsbook and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Skip the Code: There is no need to manually enter a promo code during sign-up to activate this promotion. The offer is linked to the account creation and deposit process. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the sportsbook markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. (This offer is also available for this game, all other MLB matchups, and NFL preseason games). Collect Your Bonus: As soon as your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.