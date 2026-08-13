DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Red Sox-Blue Jays, MLB, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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New users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, MLB matchups or NFL preseason Week 1 by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer here.
Simply sign up for a new account and place a $5 wager on this upcoming matchup, and you will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, no matter what happens on the diamond. Best of all, this DraftKings new user bonus is incredibly flexible—it is also available for this game, all other MLB matchups, and NFL preseason games.
Whether you choose to back the favored Red Sox or take a chance on the hometown Blue Jays, this exclusive offer guarantees you will secure a significant bankroll boost the moment your initial bet is placed.
DraftKings Promo Code for MLB + NFL Preseason
DraftKings Promo Code
No Code Needed
New DraftKings User Offer
Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly.
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly
New DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to secure a guaranteed bankroll boost ahead of the upcoming Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays matchup. By signing up and wagering just $5 on this AL East clash, you will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets. Because the reward is credited to your account the moment your qualifying wager is placed, you do not even have to wait for the final out to claim your winnings. Remember, this offer is also available for this game, all other MLB contests, and NFL preseason games, giving you plenty of options for your first bet.
The $150 reward is paid out as six separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your action across multiple betting markets over the coming days. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers. Once issued, your bonus bets will expire after seven days, so be sure to use them within a week to maximize this generous welcome offer.
Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds & Analysis
Bet Type
Boston Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays
Moneyline
-145
+135
Total
Over 8 (-108)
Under 8 (-112)
Runline
-1.5 (+108)
+1.5 (-130)
The Boston Red Sox enter this matchup as the betting favorites. This season, Boston has been reliable when favored, posting a 41-36 record in that role. On the other side, the Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to find consistent success when playing from behind the eight ball, holding a 25-33 record as the underdog.
How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
Sign Up: Navigate to DraftKings Sportsbook and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your name, date of birth, and email address).
Skip the Code: There is no need to manually enter a promo code during sign-up to activate this promotion. The offer is linked to the account creation and deposit process.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods.
Place Your Wager: Navigate to the sportsbook markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. (This offer is also available for this game, all other MLB matchups, and NFL preseason games).
Collect Your Bonus: As soon as your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.