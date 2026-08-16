Western & Southern Open Results

Sunday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $9,415,725 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western &…

Sunday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $9,415,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Casper Ruud (11), Norway, 7-5, 1-2, ret.

Michael Zheng, United States, def. Ugo Humbert (24), France, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Mirra Andreeva (5), Russia, def. Oleksandra Oliynykova, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-0.

Elena Rybakina (2), Kazakhstan, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and En-Shuo Liang, Taiwan, def. Ingrid Neel, Estonia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-2, 7-5.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Quinn Gleason (6), United States, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7.

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