Fiery Beltway crash kills 1 in Fairfax County, survivor faces DWI charge

One person died and another was charged with DWI after a fiery two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

One person died and another was charged with driving while intoxicated after a fiery crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on northbound I-495 south of Braddock Road.

When troopers arrived, they found a Toyota Camry engulfed in flames and a BMW with significant front-end damage.

The Camry’s driver died at the scene, police said.

The BMW driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

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