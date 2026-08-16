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Fiery Beltway crash kills 1 in Fairfax County, survivor faces DWI charge

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 16, 2026, 10:54 AM

One person died and another was charged with driving while intoxicated after a fiery crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

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Virginia State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on northbound I-495 south of Braddock Road.

When troopers arrived, they found a Toyota Camry engulfed in flames and a BMW with significant front-end damage.

The Camry’s driver died at the scene, police said.

The BMW driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Google Maps)

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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