Fiery Beltway crash kills 1 in Fairfax County, survivor faces DWI charge

One person died and another was charged with driving while intoxicated after a fiery crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Sunday morning.
Virginia State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on northbound I-495 south of Braddock Road.
When troopers arrived, they found a Toyota Camry engulfed in flames and a BMW with significant front-end damage.
The Camry’s driver died at the scene, police said.
The BMW driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
A map of the area is below.
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