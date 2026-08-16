Severe storms, flooding threat target DC region Sunday

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding and a brief tornado to the D.C. region through Sunday night.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the D.C. region through Sunday night.

While there will be breaks in the rain, warm, humid and unstable air will allow storms to redevelop throughout the day.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with heat index values near 90. Some storms could become severe, producing damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, frequent lightning and a brief tornado. The National Weather Service said flash flooding is possible, especially in urban and poor-drainage areas and where storms repeatedly track over the same locations.

The highest threat for damaging winds may come with a more organized round of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few showers and storms may linger into Monday, but with less intensity.

Noticeably drier air arrives Tuesday.

Forecast

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs between 83 and 88

Winds: South 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a storm. Highs near 90.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs between 85 and 88.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs between 85 and 90,

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Current conditions

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