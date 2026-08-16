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Arsenal scores inside 25 seconds in Community Shield against Man City

The Associated Press

August 16, 2026, 10:23 AM

Arsenal has made an explosive start to the English soccer season, scoring inside 25 seconds in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Riccardo Calafiori was the scorer at the Principality Stadium on Sunday in the annual season curtain-raiser between last year’s Premier League champions (Arsenal) and FA Cup winners (City).

The match in Cardiff marks Enzo Maresca ‘s competitive debut as City manager after he replaced Pep Guardiola.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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