Maryland company recalls Walmart soup kits after listeria concern

A Maryland company is recalling Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kits sold at Walmart because of a potential listeria contamination risk.

If you recently bought a Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kit from Walmart, don’t eat it.

Kettle Cuisine LLC of Savage, Maryland, is recalling the 14-ounce soup kits because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects products sold at select Walmart stores, including in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and West Virginia, between June 30 and July 7.

Consumers should throw away the product or return it for a refund. The recalled soup kits have a UPC of 194346474004 and a use-by date of Aug. 22, 2026.

The company said the recall was initiated after routine testing found a presumptive positive result for listeria. No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Anyone who develops symptoms after eating the product should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions can be directed to Kettle Cuisine at 617-409-1104.

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