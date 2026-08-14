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US Amateur results from Friday at Merion

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 6:23 PM

Results of the quarterfinals Friday in the U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania:

Carter Loflin, United States, def. Brandon Knight, United States, 3 and 2.

Jack Whaley, England, def. Adam Bresnu, Morocco, 5 and 4.

Jay Leng Jr., United States, def. Jack Turner, United States, 6 and 5.

Logan Reilly, United States, def. Michael Lugiano, United States, 6 and 4.

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See AP’s full golf coverage here

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