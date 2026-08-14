US Amateur results from Friday at Merion

Results of the quarterfinals Friday in the U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania: Carter Loflin, United States,…

Results of the quarterfinals Friday in the U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania:

Carter Loflin, United States, def. Brandon Knight, United States, 3 and 2.

Jack Whaley, England, def. Adam Bresnu, Morocco, 5 and 4.

Jay Leng Jr., United States, def. Jack Turner, United States, 6 and 5.

Logan Reilly, United States, def. Michael Lugiano, United States, 6 and 4.

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