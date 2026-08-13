Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For NFL Preseason, MLB Picks (Aug. 13)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Underdog promo code WTOP here and get $50 in bonuses when you make a $5 play for NFL Preseason games tonight, whether it is DFS picks or with prediction markets.

Securing Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP $50 Bonus Offer

Securing your bonus entries ahead of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders preseason kickoff is a clear, structured process. The welcome offer is available exclusively to new users who register and submit a minimum $5 qualifying entry using the designated promo code. This immediate $75 boost in bonus entries gives you a substantial head start for your Week 1 fantasy picks.

Here is a quick overview of the current Underdog welcome offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Information Verified On Aug. 13th, 2026

Claim Your $50 In Bonus Entries

To take advantage of this substantial welcome offer, new customers must utilize the designated Underdog promo code WTOP during the registration process. The deal is simple yet effective: sign up, make your initial deposit, and then submit a minimum qualifying $5 entry. Upon completion of these steps, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries credited to your account. This is a perfect way to build your bankroll.

These bonus entries can be immediately deployed for various fantasy contests and prediction markets, all within the same app. This includes the preseason matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders tonight. This promotion is strictly limited to new Underdog customers who meet the age requirements and are located within a legal operating jurisdiction.

Activating Your $50 Underdog Bonus

Securing your bonus entries, follow these steps to register and activate the welcome offer efficiently:

Step-by-Step Activation Guide

Requirement Details 1. Register Create a new account here using standard personal information (name, address, etc.). 2. Use Promo Code Ensure the Underdog promo code WTOP is entered during the sign-up process. 3. Deposit Funds Deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the secure, accepted payment methods. 4. Activate Offer Make a minimum $5 play to trigger the $50 bonus entries.

Once the initial $5 play is submitted, the $50 in bonus entries will be instantly credited to your account. Remember that this offer is reserved exclusively for new customers who meet the age and region requirements (18+ in most areas; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA).

Underdog DFS Entry Types

When placing entries on Underdog Fantasy, you have two primary options, allowing you to manage risk based on your confidence level:

Standard Entry: For maximum potential payouts, you must select 2 or more player picks. To win the maximum advertised payout, every selection in your entry must be correct.

For maximum potential payouts, you must select 2 or more player picks. To win the maximum advertised payout, every selection in your entry must be correct. Flex Entry: If you select 3 or more picks, you gain the option to “flex” your entry. This strategy means you can still receive winnings, albeit reduced, even if one or two of your selections are incorrect.

With $50 in bonus entries available, you have ample opportunity to test out both standard and flex entry options for the NFL preseason kickoff featuring the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders and other games on deck tonight.