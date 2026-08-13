Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NFL Preseason Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can click here to sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and lock in a new promo for Thursday’s MLB games or any NFL preseason game this week:

Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 Safety Net Bet (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA)

Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Casino Spins (MI, NJ, PA)

These promos provide players with avenues to bet on the MLB matchups, NFL preseason games or any other available market. Sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

bet365 structures its welcome offer based on the user’s geographical location. New customers must sign up and meet the qualifying criteria to secure one of the following offers before placing wagers on the diamond.

bet365 Welcome Offer Details Guaranteed Bonus Track (Primary Offer) Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Applicable States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA Enhanced Bonus Track Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Casino Spins Applicable States MI, NJ, PA Bonuses Last Verified On August 13, 2026

The core incentive for most users is the Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer. This bonus is designed to reward new users instantly, as the bonus is guaranteed regardless of whether your initial $10 wager wins or loses. This allows you to place your first bet on any MLB game, perhaps backing the Cubs against the Nationals, or the high-powered Dodgers hosting the Brewers, with minimal entry risk. Players who want to go bigger can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will receive the more valuable Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer. Furthermore, users in those three states will also receive 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino. Regardless of the offer received ($150 or $365), note that any bonus bets accrued will expire seven days after being credited to your account.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your qualifying wagers, analyze the current odds available for key MLB contests directly at bet365. The following table details the moneyline, runline (spread), and total (over/under) odds.

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies @ Minnesota Twins PHI -108 / TWI -112 PHI +1.5 (-238) / TWI -1.5 (+175) 8.5 (O -122 / U -110) Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals CUB -154 / NAT +128 CUB -1.5 (+105) / NAT +1.5 (-139) 8.5 (O -127 / U -104) Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers BRE +125 / DOD -149 BRE +1.5 (-185) / DOD -1.5 (+140) 8.5 (O -110 / U -122)

Cubs vs. Nationals: The Cubs enter as moderate favorites, anchored by a legitimate MVP candidate. Offensively, watch for Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who carries an elite .928 OPS. The Nationals bullpen has struggled, allowing opponents a .334 On-Base Percentage overall, presenting a potential opportunity for the visiting lineup to generate late offense.

Brewers vs. Dodgers: The marquee matchup features the Brewers visiting the Dodgers, with Los Angeles favored at -149. This game pits Milwaukee’s reliable pitching staff (3.53 overall ERA) against the Dodgers’ devastating offense. Los Angeles slugger Shohei Ohtani remains a force, sporting a spectacular .937 OPS.

How to Redeem These Bet365 Bonus Code Offers

Activating your bet365 welcome bonus is a straightforward process designed for new customers. Follow these steps to ensure you secure your bonus bets ahead of placing your wagers on games like the Phillies vs. Twins or Brewers vs. Dodgers: