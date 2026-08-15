UFC 330 Betting Promos: Claim 7 Best Sign Up Offers for Makhachev-Machado Garry

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can take advantage of these UFC 330 betting promos ahead of this highly-anticipated event. Start making bets on the co-main events — Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry and Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson — and start locking in the best bonuses.

How to Unlock These UFC 330 Betting Promos

There are two championship belts on the line on Saturday night. This is an opportunity for players to start locking in bonuses, profit boosts and other unique offers on UFC 330. Take a look at the full main card:

Welterweight: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Don’t miss out on the chance to unlock these UFC 330 betting promos and go all in on these fights. Let’s take a closer look at each individual offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 UFC Bet







New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New players in select states can use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 UFC bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $150 in UFC 330 Bonuses







Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of UFC 330 and qualify for $150 in bonuses. New players can start with a $5 bet on any fight and secure these bonuses win or lose. This offer will dish out $150 in bonus bets over the course of 14 days.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens







Anyone who takes advantage of this FanDuel Sportsbook promo can unlock up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens. Place a $5 wager on UFC 330 to unlock a $200 bet reset token. New users can complete this same mechanic to secure a bet reset token for five consecutive days.

Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus on Bet365 Sportsbook







There are multiple offers available for first-time players on bet365 Sportsbook. Take a look at this state-by-state breakdown to figure out how to win big on UFC 330:

AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or Start With a $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or Start With a $1,000 Safety Net Bet MI, NJ, PA: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your UFC Winnings







New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 wager will unlock 10 100% profit boosts. From there, each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Start With $1,000 in FanCash







Capitalize on Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for 10 straight days of bet matches. Create an account and place a cash wager of up to $100 on UFC 330. This will trigger a bet match of up to $100 in FanCash. New users will be eligible for 10 days of bet matches with this offer.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Score $1,000 Bet Reset







Create a new account using theScore Bet promo code WTOP and lock in a $1,000 bet reset on UFC 330. If that bet wins, players will take home straight cash winnings. However, anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.