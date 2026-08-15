MOM’s Organic Market bans employees from wearing face masks while working

Employees at MOM’s Organic Market locations across the state are demanding answers after the Rockville, Maryland-based grocery chain instituted a new policy prohibiting employees from wearing medical face masks on the job.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Employees at MOM’s Organic Market locations across the state are demanding answers after the Rockville, Maryland-based grocery chain instituted a new policy prohibiting employees from wearing medical face masks on the job.

According to an internal document reviewed by The Banner, the policy, which went into effect Aug. 10, is related to customer service.

“In our continued commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience and ensuring open, welcoming interactions between our employees and the customers we serve, employees are not permitted to wear masks, face coverings, or face obstructions while clocked in,” the document, which was distributed to managers at MOM’s stores, says.

Employees with disabilities and health conditions that require them to wear a mask are exempt from the ban, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if they provide a doctor’s note.

The story continues. Read the rest from The Banner.