Brandt Bronico, Pep Biel propel Charlotte to 3-1 victory over Columbus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandt Bronico scored in the first minute and Pep Biel had a goal contribution in a…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandt Bronico scored in the first minute and Pep Biel had a goal contribution in a sixth straight match to spark Charlotte FC to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Bronico took passes from defender David Schnegg and Liel Abada and scored 29 seconds into the match for his first goal this season and his eighth in 204 career appearances. Schnegg’s assists was his fifth and Abada collected his fourth — both career highs.

Abada scored his second goal of the campaign on a penalty kick in the 9th minute for a 2-0 lead. The kick was awarded after he was fouled by Crew midfielder Dylan Chambost.

Eighteen-year-old rookie Chase Adams used his head in the 41st minute to score his first career goal and Columbus trailed 2-1 at halftime. Adams made his first start and fourth appearance. Defender Brooks Lennon picked up his first assist this season and rookie Lautaro Giaccone snagged his first in his first start and second appearance.

Biel scored in the 73rd minute for a 3-1 advantage. It was the 10th goal for the midfielder — matching his career high set last season. Nineteen-year-old rookie forward Rodolfo Aloko earned his first assist in his ninth appearance and rookie defender Will Cleary added his second in his fifth.

Kristijan Kahlina totaled three saves for Charlotte (8-7-4).

Patrick Schulte saved three shots for Columbus (5-9-5).

Charlotte beat the Crew for a fourth straight time at home and lead the all-time series 4-2-3.

Josef Martínez just signed a free-agent deal with Columbus and made his first appearance in the 71st minute. Martínez has 130 goals in nine seasons — sixth most in MLS history. He has 22 assists and a record 7 hat tricks over 214 appearances and 165 starts.

French star Allan Saint-Maximin made his league debut for Charlotte when he subbed in to start the second half.

Up next

Columbus: Hosts CF Montreal on Wednesday.

Charlotte: At Toronto FC on Wednesday.

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