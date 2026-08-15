Case of 2 Marions: Fairfax Co. police seek info in decadesold Springfield cold-case killings

It has been 20 years since two women named Marion were killed 2 miles apart by the same person, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said. And the suspect has never been located.

It has been 20 years since two women named Marion were killed 2 miles apart by the same person, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said. And the suspect has never been located.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding new information on who killed them.

Marion Marshall was last seen after she came home from shopping at the Bradlick Shopping Center. Police said she “encountered her killer after returning home” in the 6600 block of Bostwick Drive in Springfield on Aug. 14, 2006. She was found dead that evening.

Marion Newman was last seen on Nov. 19, 2006, after visiting her mother. Newman was found dead two days after that visit in her home on the 7100 block of Reservoir Road also in Springfield.

Both of the women died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, police said.

Police said DNA evidence from the scenes of both killings showed that the same person was responsible for the women’s deaths.

In 2019, DNA analysis determined that the suspect was of Latino descent, “particularly El Salvadorian,” a Fairfax County police news release said.

Below are composite sketches of what the suspect could look like, police said.

“We live in hope the individual who harmed this gentle woman will be brought to justice,” said Marshall’s niece and nephew in a statement.

Her family is offering an $11,000 reward for new information in the case.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the murders to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 8. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the two women were found.

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