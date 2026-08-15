3 Smithsonian museums along National Mall to have modified access during Freedom 250 Grand Prix

The National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of Natural History will be located within the race's ticketed-access zone.

Three museums located along the National Mall will have modified access next week because of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in D.C.

The National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of Natural History will be located within the race’s ticketed-access zone, called the Stripes and Stars perimeters.

On Friday, museum visitors can enter through the nearest Grand Prix gates and no Grand Prix tickets are required to visit these museums.

However, visitors to the museums will need Grand Prix tickets on Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23. See below for more information.

National Air and Space Museum

Stripes ticketed-access perimeter

Friday: Visitors should secure same-day, free timed-entry passes to the museum via a QR code that will be on signs near the museum’s entrance. Passes will only be released on the day of and cannot be reserved in advance.

Saturday and Sunday: Grand Prix ticket required (Stripes). Visitors should get a same-day, free timed-entry passes to the museum via a QR code that will be on signs near the museum’s entrance. Passes will only be released on the day of and cannot be reserved in advance. Gate 5 is the closest Grand Prix entrance to the museum.

National Museum of the American Indian

Stripes ticketed-access perimeter

Friday: No Grand Prix event tickets are required. Visitors will enter the museum through the nearest Grand Prix gate. No Smithsonian timed-entry pass required.

Saturday and Sunday: Grand Prix ticket required (Stripes). No Smithsonian timed-entry pass required. Gate 6 is the closest Grand Prix entrance to the museum.

National Museum of Natural History

Stars ticketed-access perimeter

Friday: No Grand Prix event tickets are required. Visitors can enter the museum through the nearest Grand Prix gate. No Smithsonian timed-entry pass required.

Saturday and Sunday: Grand Prix ticket required (Stars). No Smithsonian timed-entry pass required. Gate A is the closest Grand Prix entrance to the museum.

All other museums will remain open during regular public hours with no additional access requirements, the Smithsonian said.

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