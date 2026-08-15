BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Sign Up Bonus for Twins-Phillies, UFC, NFL Preseason

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We have a massive weekend of sports ahead of us, and whether you’re handicapping the NFL preseason or locking in picks for any MLB game this weekend, new users can take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an exclusive welcome offer.

I love finding a nice pay day, and jumping on this promotion ahead of the next matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins is a perfect way to start building your bankroll. Depending on your state, we’re looking at two great options: if you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For my fellow bettors in all other eligible US states, you have access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer.

The Best BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB, UFC, NFL Preseason Getting

Before the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins take the field, we want to lock in this top-tier welcome offer. Depending on where you’re placing your bets from, BetMGM has a tailored promotion ready to claim.

Here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offers and the specific bonus codes you will need to activate them:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can enter the code TOP1500 to secure a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. For users located in all other eligible states (excluding New York), entering the code TOP1500 will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, providing a huge opportunity for your initial wager on this Phillies-Twins matchup or any NFL preseason clash.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

When signing up for a new account, your specific BetMGM bonus code activates one of two fantastic welcome offers depending on your location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Under this offer, simply place a $10 initial wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins—or any other game on the board this weekend—and you will receive a $150 bonus if your bet wins. There is nothing better than turning a small stake into a significant payout.

For new users located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, you can place your initial wager with peace of mind. If your first bet doesn’t go your way, you will receive bonus bets back equal to your original stake, up to a maximum of $1,500. It is a brilliant way to take a swing at a bigger exotic bet right out of the gate.

Use the BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on the Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies (65-58) hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins (60-63) at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. This interleague clash is scheduled for August 15, 2026, at 11:10 PM UTC, with television broadcasts available on NBCS-PH for the visiting market and MNNT for the home crowd. While current playoff standings and division implications are currently unavailable, this matchup still offers plenty of angles for us to exploit.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Philadelphia Phillies Minnesota Twins Moneyline -129 +115 Total Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105) Runline -1.5 (+126) +1.5 (-153)

When I’m handicapping this game, I’m looking closely at how these teams perform in their current roles. The Philadelphia Phillies enter this contest as the road favorites, a role they have capitalized on for much of the 2026 season. When playing as the betting favorite, the Phillies boast an impressive 54-33 record (.621 win percentage). They have also performed admirably away from home, securing a 33-28 record on the road. I always like backing a favorite that proves they can handle business in hostile territory.

Conversely, the Minnesota Twins will look to pull off an upset in front of their home fans, where they currently hold a 32-29 record. Minnesota has experienced mixed results when playing from behind the eight ball this season; as underdogs, the Twins have compiled a 36-39 record (.480 win percentage).

How to Activate Your BetMGM Promo Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins matchup—or any of this weekend’s NFL preseason games—is a quick and straightforward process. Follow my playbook to activate your promotion: