Jacob Misiorowski keeps Dodgers’ bats in check as Brewers pick up 4-1 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski gave up five hits and one run in six innings, Joey Ortiz and William…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski gave up five hits and one run in six innings, Joey Ortiz and William Contreras hit two-run homers, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Saturday night in a battle of division leaders.

Misiorowski (12-5) struck out five and gave up one walk. The right-hander topped 102 mph on each of his first six pitches to leadoff batter Shohei Ohtani to get the two-way star to pop out. He also fanned Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning.

Justin Wrobleski (11-5) gave up four runs on four hits and one walk in six innings for the Dodgers.

Ortiz put the Brewers ahead with a 373-foot homer to left in the second to capitalize after Contreras extended the inning with a two-out single. It was the third straight game with an RBI for Ortiz, who is 5 for 13 during a four-game hitting streak.

Ohtani cut the Dodgers’ deficit to 2-1 in the third with a two-out triple over the head of first baseman Gary Sánchez into the right field corner that drove in Alex Call.

Contreras made it 4-1 in the fourth by jumping on a cutter for his 12th shot of the season. He had been hitless in his first 15 at-bats during the opening five games of the Southern California road trip prior to the 2 for 4 outing.

Aaron Ashby got his first save of the season by striking out Call after allowing two runners.

Sánchez was replaced by a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

Up Next

The Brewers start RHP Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA) against Dodgers LHP Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93) to wrap up the four-game series on Sunday. The Brewers have won two of the first three.

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