Toronto takes on Atlanta, looks to break 8-game skid

Toronto Tempo (10-21, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (19-12, 9-4 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Toronto Tempo (10-21, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (19-12, 9-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo enters the matchup with Atlanta Dream as losers of eight in a row.

The Dream are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 20.6 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 7.5.

The Tempo are 5-8 in conference matchups. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 20.2 assists per game led by Julie Allemand averaging 5.9.

Atlanta is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toronto allows to opponents. Toronto averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Atlanta gives up.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Dream defeated the Tempo 111-92 in their last meeting on July 17. Naz Hillmon led the Dream with 24 points, and Marina Mabrey led the Tempo with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Canada is averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maria Conde is averaging 9.3 points for the Tempo. Mabrey is averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 92.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points per game.

Tempo: 1-9, averaging 83.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg).

Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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