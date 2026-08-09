Seattle takes on Chicago, aims to stop 11-game skid

Chicago Sky (12-20, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-28, 1-15 Western Conference) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (12-20, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-28, 1-15 Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will try to break its 11-game losing streak when the Storm play Chicago Sky.

The Storm have gone 4-11 in home games. Seattle has a 5-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sky have gone 4-11 away from home. Chicago has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Sky defeated the Storm 95-90 in their last meeting on July 15. Azura Stevens led the Sky with 20 points, and Flau’jae Johnson led the Storm with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natisha Hiedeman is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Storm. Dominique Malonga is averaging 17.4 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 16.2 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 0-10, averaging 90.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 92.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee).

Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Sydney Taylor: out (groin), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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