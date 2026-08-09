New York takes home win streak into matchup with Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces (22-10, 13-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (19-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (22-10, 13-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (19-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -1.5; over/under is 183.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts Las Vegas Aces aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Liberty are 10-5 in home games. New York has a 9-8 record against teams over .500.

The Aces are 13-5 on the road. Las Vegas is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New York makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Las Vegas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than New York allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 104-99 in the last matchup on July 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 26.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and two blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 95.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.7 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 95.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Marine Fauthoux: day to day (neck), Leonie Fiebich: day to day (foot), Satou Sabally: day to day (concussion protocol).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Justine Pissott: out (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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