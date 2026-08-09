Dallas visits Minnesota after Miles’ 26-point game

Dallas Wings (19-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (26-7, 16-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Lynx…

Dallas Wings (19-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (26-7, 16-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lynx -7.5; over/under is 179.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes on the Dallas Wings after Olivia Miles scored 26 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 98-87 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Lynx are 16-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is second in the WNBA averaging 92.5 points and is shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference games is 8-7. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 8.6.

Minnesota averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Dallas allows. Dallas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on June 28 the Lynx won 85-77 led by 21 points from Miles, while Paige Bueckers scored 25 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Howard is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lynx. Miles is averaging 20 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Shepard is averaging 14.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 98.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 90.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Chloe Bibby: out (personal), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

Wings: Azzi Fudd: day to day (knee), Alysha Clark: day to day (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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