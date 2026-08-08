Video shows attack on WMATA bus driver

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents about 8,000 D.C.-area transit workers, posted video of the incident on social media.

Transit police are searching for a passenger accused of repeatedly punching a Metrobus driver last week.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents about 8,000 D.C.-area transit workers, posted video of the incident on social media.

The footage shows a verbal exchange between the driver and a passenger before the rider reaches around the operator’s protective shield and punches him multiple times.

In a statement, the union said the partial shield “did nothing” to protect the driver.

WMATA says the operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated after the attack.

The incident remains under investigation and Metro says it is continuing efforts to equip buses with full protective shields.

WTOP has reached out to both WMATA and ATU Local 689 for additional information.

The video below contains violent content. Viewer discretion is advised.

See it on ATU Local 689’s X page.

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