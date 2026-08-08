Silver Spring man, shooting suspect found dead in Maryland

A deadly shooting in Landover took another turn Friday when police tracked the suspected gunman to Aberdeen — where authorities say he killed himself before he could be arrested.

A deadly shooting in Landover took another turn Friday when police tracked the suspected gunman to Aberdeen — where authorities say he killed himself before he could be arrested.

Prince George’s County Police said 41-year-old Malcolm King was shot Thursday afternoon in the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane in Landover.

Officers found King outside suffering from gunshot wounds around 4:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said King and the suspected shooter knew each other and believe the killing stemmed from an ongoing business dispute.

Friday morning, members of the county police’s Fugitive Unit located the suspect in the Baltimore area and pursued him to Aberdeen.

Police said the man apparently shot and killed himself inside his vehicle before officers could take him into custody. No Prince George’s County officers fired their weapons.

Maryland State Police are investigating the suspect’s death and will release his name after his family is notified.

Anyone with information about King’s killing can call homicide detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case No. 26-0041818.

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