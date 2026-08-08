Md. health officials report record-breaking 50 heat-related deaths this summer

The 2026 heat season is now the deadliest in known history, as new data from the Maryland Department of Health reports a total of 50 heat-related fatalities since May, surpassing the previous record set of 46 in 2012.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Read the story at Maryland Matters.

The 2026 heat season is now the deadliest in known history, as new data from the Maryland Department of Health reports a total of 50 heat-related fatalities since May, surpassing the previous record set of 46 in 2012.

The number of heat-related deaths soared in July, with 43 deaths reported just last month, according to a Wednesday update to the state’s weather-related illness dashboard. Fatalities could continue to climb with weeks remaining in the 2026 heat season that runs from May through September.

Maryland Health Secretary Meena Seshamani and the health department urge Marylanders to check in on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones for the remainder of the summer, while staying cool and hydrating to avoid future health emergencies.

“With each tragic loss, the Secretary and Department extend our condolences to the loved ones of these individuals,” Seshamani said in a written statement Thursday. “We continue to work with Marylanders on steps they can take to guard against overheating, including visiting a local cooling center and checking on older individuals and people with chronic diseases who are particularly vulnerable to heat.”

The Wednesday update to the state’s data dashboard shows that along with the 50 fatalities, there have been 1,300 trips taken to urgent care or the emergency room for heat-related illnesses and around 1,260 calls for emergency medical services.

The 50 fatalities reported so far surpasses the previous record from 2012, when 46 people died due to heat-related illness. That year, a July storm disrupted the power and air conditioning to many Maryland homes for days just as a heat wave hit. Some of those outages lasted more than a week, according to state documents.

Heat-related deaths have been on an upward trend in Maryland since 2022, when five heat-related deaths were reported for the summer.

Certain populations, such as elderly residents, are vulnerable to heat-related illness and fatalities. Among the 50 people who died this summer, 62% were aged 65 and older. Meanwhile, people aged 45 to 64 account for 28% of heat-related deaths. The department reports at least one child aged 4 or younger also died due to heat-related illness this year.

State health officials urge Marylanders to check on their elderly neighbors as the summer continues. Drivers should also check to make sure that children and pets are not left in the car during the summer, as temperatures inside vehicles can climb quickly and become dangerous or fatal.

On hot days, the department reminds Marylanders to drink plenty of fluids and urges folks to avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly sweetened beverages. Those in need of a cool location can contact their local health departments or call 211 to find the nearest cooling center.