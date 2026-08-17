Suthar takes 2-17 as Sri Lanka slumps to 99-5 at lunch on Day 3 of 1st cricket test against India

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked up 2-17 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 99-5 in its…

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked up 2-17 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 99-5 in its first innings at lunch on Day 3 in the first cricket test against India.

The Sri Lanka top-order had few answers to India’s sustained bowling pressure in Monday’s morning session, with no batter crossing 30. Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav (1-25) and Ravindra Jadeja (1-6) also claimed a wicket each.

This was after India was bowled out for 462 within minutes of resuming at 460-9. Prasidh Krishna was out caught on the fourth delivery of the third morning.

Devdutt Padikkal had scored 167 runs across the first two days — his maiden test hundred — with Lokesh Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) also scoring half-centuries.

India’s bowlers started strongly, with Mohammed Siraj having Nishan Fernando out caught at slip for a two-ball duck.

Suthar struck with the first delivery he bowled, having Dinesh Chandimal (4) caught behind.

Kamindu Mendis (14) and Lahiru Udara (27) resisted with 26 runs for the third wicket until Suthar ended the partnership with Udara caught at point against extra bounce.

Three overs later, Shubman Gill took a stunning one-handed, diving catch at cover off Kuldeep Yadav to send Mendis back as Sri Lanka slumped to 59-4 in 16.1 overs.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva scored 21 off 41 balls and added 31 runs for the fifth wicket with Sonal Dinusha but was dismissed by Jadeja just before the lunch interval.

Dinusha was 14 not out and Niroshan Dickwella was unbeaten on 8 at the lunch.

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