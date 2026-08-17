Atlanta visits Las Vegas following Wilson’s 32-point performance

Atlanta Dream (21-13, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-12, 13-6 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (21-13, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-12, 13-6 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Atlanta Dream after A’ja Wilson scored 32 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 92-87 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces are 11-6 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA with 39.9 points in the paint led by Wilson averaging 12.5.

The Dream are 9-7 in road games. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 7.0.

Las Vegas is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.9% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta averages 90.1 points per game, 3.0 more than the 87.1 Las Vegas gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 109-87 on Aug. 3. Jackie Young scored 28 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 18.4 points and 6.7 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 89.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 94.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Dana Evans: day to day (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: day to day (concussion), Kierstan Bell: day to day (personal).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (illness), Brionna Jones: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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