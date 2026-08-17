Tempo face the Fever on 10-game slide

Indiana Fever (23-12, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-23, 5-9 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (23-12, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-23, 5-9 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo comes into the matchup with Indiana Fever as losers of 10 in a row.

The Tempo have gone 5-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto allows 94.1 points and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference play is 10-4. Indiana ranks seventh in the WNBA with 33.6 rebounds per game. Aliyah Boston leads the Fever with 8.7.

Toronto is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.8% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Toronto allows.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever defeated the Tempo 113-91 in their last meeting on June 16. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 27 points, and Laura Juskaite led the Tempo with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 20.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Tempo. Nyara Sabally is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 17 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 0-10, averaging 82.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points per game.

Fever: 8-2, averaging 102.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Kiki Rice: day to day (ankle), Nyara Sabally: day to day (calf), Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Julie Allemand: day to day (thigh), Maria Conde: day to day (calf).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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