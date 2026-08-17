Cardoso leads Chicago against New York after 22-point outing

New York Liberty (22-14, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (13-22, 2-10 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (22-14, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (13-22, 2-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts the New York Liberty after Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points in the Chicago Sky’s 82-80 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Sky are 2-10 in conference matchups. Chicago ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.1 rebounds led by Cardoso averaging 8.7.

The Liberty are 10-4 in conference play. New York is sixth in the WNBA with 20.9 assists per game led by Pauline Astier averaging 3.5.

Chicago’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game New York allows. New York has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Liberty defeated the Sky 95-94 in their last meeting on July 22. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 29 points, and Sydney Taylor led the Sky with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardoso is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Sky. Natasha Cloud is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 88.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.1 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 95.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Sydney Taylor: out (groin), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: day to day (foot), Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: day to day (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.