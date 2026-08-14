Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up To $500 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason (Aug. 14)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on one of the best DFS offers out there by signing up with the Splash promo code WTOP here to get up to $500 in bonuses before tonight’s MLB and NFL Preseason action.

Splash Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses

We put a lot of stock in finding the best welcome offers, and this one delivers genuine value. New Splash customers can maximize their entry power for today’s MLB slate by unlocking a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promotion Confirmed On August 14

To qualify, simply register for a new account using the promo code WTOP, meet the legal age requirements for your jurisdiction, and make a minimum deposit of $20. Once your bonus funds hit your account, you can immediately start building your entries. Whether you see value in the Seattle Mariners visiting the Houston Astros or the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Atlanta Braves, this promo allows you to attack the baseball schedule and more exactly how you see fit.

Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Once your account is loaded with bonus funds, you can start targeting the biggest names on tonight’s slate. By mixing and matching hitter and pitcher projections, you can find the perfect combinations for your entries.

Here is a look at the hits and strikeout projections for 10 of tonight’s biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A O/U 6.5 Chris Sale N/A O/U 6.5 Shohei Ohtani O/U 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Yordan Alvarez O/U 1.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez O/U 0.5 N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. O/U 0.5 N/A Austin Riley O/U 0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll O/U 0.5 N/A

Breakdown & Trends to Watch

When we dive into the data, a few situational spots immediately jump off the page.

Shohei Ohtani (O/U 0.5 Hits): The underlying metrics heavily favor Ohtani staying hot at the plate. He has eclipsed 0.5 hits in 13 of his last 16 games, including a dominant stretch where he recorded a hit in 11 of his last 12 home games. Finding value often means riding the hot hand, and taking the over here is a highly confident play for the Dodgers superstar.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (O/U 6.5 Strikeouts): If you are looking to fade a pitcher today, the trends suggest taking the under on Yamamoto. The right-hander has failed to exceed 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last five outings. Against Milwaukee, this is a tough number for him to clear.

Julio Rodríguez (O/U 0.5 Hits): The data strongly indicates that taking the over on his projection against the Astros is a calculated move.

Chris Sale (O/U 6.5 Strikeouts): Sale presents a tricky line. While he has exceeded 6.5 strikeouts in three of his last four games overall, he has also fallen short of this exact mark in three of his last five home starts. We typically prefer to avoid these high-variance spots.

Official Prediction: We are backing Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 Hits and fading Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under 6.5 Strikeouts. Use your Splash bonuses to capitalize on these specific market trends.

NFL Preseason Games

Going alongside tonight’s busy MLB slate, we have three NFL Preseason games to look into tonight:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets

Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons

Activate The Splash Promo Code WTOP

To claim your 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses, follow these simple steps to activate the Splash welcome offer:

Register for a New Account: Begin by creating a new Splash account here. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is critical that you enter promo code WTOP to qualify for this exclusive welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit using one of the available secure payment methods.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match Value

It does stand to reason that to get the most out of this promotion, you need to understand the mechanics of the match. The Splash welcome offer provides a 50% match on your very first deposit, up to a maximum of $500 in bonuses. Because only your initial deposit qualifies, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the absolute maximum $500 in bonus value.

However, you certainly do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to extract value from this promo—that is simply the ceiling on what Splash will match. The promotion applies to any qualifying amount starting at the $20 minimum. For example, if you choose to make an initial deposit of $100, Splash will match it with an additional $50 in bonus funds. This extra capital gives you the leverage you need to shop for the best markets on your favorite MLB matchups.