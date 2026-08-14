ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus For Yankees-Blue Jays, NFL Preseason Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the ProphetX promo code WTOP offer here and then trade $10 on the app to unlock $20 in bonuses for tonight’s MLB or NFL Preseason games.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign-Up Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Information Confirmed Aug. 14th, 2026

Eligible new ProphetX customers who are at least 18 years of age can take full advantage of this market opportunity simply by making their first deposit and executing a qualifying trade on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Once you complete that initial $10 trade, the ProphetX promo code immediately unlocks $20 in bonuses. This is a textbook, high-value setup that allows new users to build their bankroll and aggressively target market inefficiencies right from the start.

This bonus cash is available for deployment on any of today’s MLB matchups. You can leverage these funds on the exchange to back Gerrit Cole and the 68-win New York Yankees in Toronto, or you can hunt for a longshot payout in the American League clash featuring the Chicago White Sox visiting the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. With the Boston Red Sox also taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, new ProphetX customers have a wealth of situational spots to put their welcome bonus to work.

ProphetX MLB Friday Markets

Matchup Moneyline NYY @ TOR NYY -142 / TOR +136 BOS @ PIT BOS -117 / PIT +115 CHW @ DET CHW +134 / DET -138

A quick dive into the underlying metrics shows us where the value likely sits. We put a lot of stock in pitching matchups, and in the AL East clash, the New York Yankees (68-52) look like an incredibly strong choice with Gerrit Cole. The Yankees’ staff boasts an elite 3.29 collective ERA and a 1.177 WHIP. The Toronto Blue Jays counter with Shane Bieber on the mound, fronting a staff carrying a more bloated 3.98 team ERA. While Toronto holds a fractional edge in team batting average (.243 to .232), New York offers vastly superior slugging potential, recording 368 extra-base hits compared to Toronto’s 312. That difference in power production could make a difference.

Another spot where we are looking for value features the Boston Red Sox (64-56) visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-64). Boston carries a highly reliable 3.51 team ERA into PNC Park, but Pittsburgh has a measurable statistical edge at the plate. The Pirates are batting .255 with a .742 OPS, setting up a classic good pitching versus good hitting dynamic against a Red Sox lineup hitting a collective .248 with a .721 OPS.

Friday’s NFL Preseason Action

Savvy users know that value isn’t just found on the diamond right now; it’s also hiding in the NFL preseason markets. Preseason betting is less about raw talent and entirely about situational context—specifically, evaluating coaching staff turnover, quarterback rotations, and roster depth.

Friday’s slate offers some fascinating evaluation spots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins clash with the Washington Commanders, and the Denver Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons. If you prefer the gridiron, your ProphetX bonuses can absolutely be deployed here. By paying close attention to which coaches historically leave their starters in for an extra series, you can often find massive value backing underdogs in these exhibition matchups.

Redeem The ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is incredibly straightforward. To secure your “trade $10, get $20 in bonuses” offer ahead of today’s MLB and NFL preseason action, follow these quick steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information (including name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide a valid proof of identification to officially verify your account and confirm you meet the 18+ age requirement. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, be absolutely certain to enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP when prompted. Deposit and Trade: Choose your preferred payment method, make your initial deposit, and complete your first $10 trade on the exchange.

Once your qualifying $10 trade is locked in, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with $20 in bonuses. You are then fully ready to hit the peer-to-peer exchange. Whether you’re laying the juice with Gerrit Cole or looking for a Friday night NFL preseason longshot, your bonus funds are eligible for any active market on the ProphetX app.