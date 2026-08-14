Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, UFC, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP will qualify for two $100 no sweat entries along with a free pick. Click here to start the registration process.

Additionally, upon sign-up, new users receive a free pick that can be applied to any MLB game on the board, making it the ideal time to get involved in intriguing daily fantasy sports matchups like the New York Yankees visiting the Toronto Blue Jays or the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Atlanta Braves. Not to mention, Betr will have options on the NFL preseason and UFC 330 as well.

Secure $200 in No Sweat Entries With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Last Verified On August 14, 2026

The Betr welcome offer gives new players a structured way to navigate the daily fantasy sports landscape with up to $200 in total value. This flexibility also extends beyond the baseball diamond. As the sports calendar shifts, players can utilize these same Betr markets to build entries around the NFL preseason schedule or the upcoming mixed martial arts action at UFC 330. Just ensure you are a first-time player, meet all age requirements, and are physically located in a participating state to qualify.

Friday Night MLB DFS Options

Navigating the Betr MLB markets is straightforward, especially with high-profile stars anchoring the slate. Below is a look at the current projections for the heavyweight matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) N/A 6.5 Robert Gasser (MIL) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio (MIL) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 N/A William Contreras (MIL) 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (MIL) 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A

If you are looking to build a winning entry, recent performance trends offer clear direction on a few of these superstars.

For the Dodgers, the data strongly suggests selecting Shohei Ohtani to go over his hits projection. He enters this matchup blazing hot, having exceeded 0.5 hits in 13 of his last 16 games. On the Brewers’ side, Christian Yelich is also heavily trending toward the over. Yelich has successfully eclipsed the 0.5 hit mark in four of his last five outings, making him a highly appealing option for your DFS entry.

Conversely, the data indicates both starting pitchers might struggle to hit their strikeout ceilings, pointing toward the under. Pairing these lower strikeout projections could be a strategic way to maximize your Betr no-sweat entries.

How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus is a seamless process. Follow these steps to ensure you extract the maximum value from the promotion: