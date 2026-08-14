Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Yankees-Blue Jays, NFL Preseason Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Starting up a new profile using the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP here gives you a chance to lock in $50 in bonus picks when you spend $10 on today’s MLB and NFL Preseason slates.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP For $50 In Bonus Picks

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New Onyx Odds User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in eligible states Promo Verified On Aug. 14th, 2026

The Onyx Odds promo code provides a straightforward opportunity for new Onyx Odds customers to gain an immediate advantage. By simply signing up and deciding to spend $10 on your first entry, you will instantly get $50 in Bonus Picks to use across the platform. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite tonight or build a ticket with multiple underdogs, this welcome offer gives you a guaranteed bankroll boost to start your experience.

To claim this Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks offer, keep a few basic requirements in mind. Onyx Odds is available in most states, but you must be physically present in a state where the platform is legally operational to play. Additionally, users must be at least 18 years old. As long as you meet these legal criteria and are a first-time player, you are eligible to activate this bonus today.

Onyx Odds For MLB Friday Night Slate

The most practical way to utilize your new Onyx Odds bankroll is by playing the traditional full game moneyline, which simply asks you to pick which team will win the game outright. With multiple intriguing matchups across the diamond today, there are plenty of avenues to spend your $10.

Here is a look at today’s moneylines for key MLB games:

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees (-148) Toronto Blue Jays (+133) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Atlanta Braves Atlanta Braves (-200) Arizona Diamondbacks (+177) Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers (-147) Chicago White Sox (+133)

To understand how your introductory entry translates to potential profit, let’s look at the National League showdown between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves. The Braves are heavy favorites at -200 on the moneyline. A $10 entry on Atlanta to win would yield $5.00 in profit, returning a total payout of $15.00. Alternatively, a $10 play on the underdog Diamondbacks at +177 would return an impressive $17.70 in profit for a total payout of $27.70.

Similarly, in the American League East clash, the Yankees are -148 favorites. Spending $10 on New York nets $6.76 in profit, while a $10 entry on the hometown Blue Jays (+133) would result in a $13.30 profit if Toronto pulls off the home upset.

Looking at the overall team profiles helps isolate value. The Braves boast a formidable 73-48 overall record, making them a relatively safe, albeit lower-paying, option compared to Arizona’s 64-58 mark. Meanwhile, the Yankees (68-53) are favored on the road largely due to their superior pitching; New York brings a stout 3.29 team ERA into the matchup against a Blue Jays (59-64) staff carrying a 3.98 ERA.

NFL Preseason: Friday Night Games

This offer is completely flexible, so if the baseball slate is not of interest for you, the NFL Preseason slate tonight provides some alternative options:

Buccaneers @ Jets

Dolphins @ Commanders

Broncos @ Falcons

Activate The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you do not miss out on your Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks offer, follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Click here and register for a new account by providing standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to verify your account and ensure you meet the 18+ age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration and deposit process, ensure you enter the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Spend $10: Spend at least $10 on the platform.

Once your initial $10 entry is placed, you will immediately unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks. You are then free to use these Bonus Picks on any MLB game this week.