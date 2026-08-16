Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up To $500 Bonus For Mariners-Astros, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile using the Splash promo code WTOP offer here and lock in up to $500 in bonuses using a 50% deposit match for MLB games like Mariners vs. Astros today.

Splash Promo Code WTOP For MLB Sunday Action

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Information Verified August 16th, 2026

Getting started with the Splash promo code is an excellent way for new customers to maximize their bankroll ahead of today’s MLB action. When you sign up, Splash will reward you with a 50% deposit match up to $500. To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be a first-time user on the platform and meet the legal age and location requirements (18+ in eligible states; 19+ in AL, CO, NO; 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA).

Once your account is loaded with these matched bonus funds, you can immediately dive into today’s exciting baseball slate. Whether you are eyeing the heavyweight clash between the Milwaukee Brewers (75-48) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-49), backing the Houston Astros (63-61) at home against the Seattle Mariners (58-66), or building an entry around the Philadelphia Phillies (66-58) visiting the Minnesota Twins (60-64), your deposit match gives you extra flexibility to capitalize on the matchups.

Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have claimed your deposit match, you will want to identify the best value on tonight’s slate. Below is a breakdown of the hit and strikeout projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field, including the starting pitchers for the highly anticipated Brewers vs. Dodgers matchup.

Player Hits Strikeouts Tarik Skubal (LAD) N/A O/U 7.5 Logan Henderson (MIL) N/A O/U 5.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) O/U 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) O/U 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio (MIL) O/U 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) O/U 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Yordan Alvarez (HOU) O/U 0.5 N/A Ryan Jeffers (MIN) O/U 0.5 N/A

Matchup Highlights & Prop Trends

If you are looking to build a winning entry, recent statistical trends can help you decide whether to back the Over or Under for these standout players:

Freddie Freeman: At first glance, Freeman’s hitting trends look incredible, as he has cleared his 0.5 hits line in 78% of his last 23 games with a 1.39 hits-per-game average. However, the data reveals he is currently cold at home. Over his last four home games, he has only covered the Over 25% of the time. The numbers suggest fading him and looking toward the Under tonight.

At first glance, Freeman’s hitting trends look incredible, as he has cleared his 0.5 hits line in 78% of his last 23 games with a 1.39 hits-per-game average. However, the data reveals he is currently cold at home. Over his last four home games, he has only covered the Over 25% of the time. The numbers suggest fading him and looking toward the Under tonight. Bryce Harper: Harper is in a prime spot to produce. He has routinely delivered on the road, exceeding 0.5 hits in 11 of his last 13 away games while averaging 1.1 hits per contest. The data strongly points to him hitting the Over against Minnesota.

Harper is in a prime spot to produce. He has routinely delivered on the road, exceeding 0.5 hits in 11 of his last 13 away games while averaging 1.1 hits per contest. The data strongly points to him hitting the Over against Minnesota. Ryan Jeffers: Jeffers brings arguably the hottest streak on tonight’s board. He has eclipsed 0.5 hits in 10 consecutive games at home, recording an impressive 1.4 hits per game during that span. The data heavily supports locking in his Over.

Redeem Your Splash Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Ready to build your entries for tonight’s MLB slate? Activating this promotion is a quick and straightforward process designed to get you into the action without hassle.

First, you will need to create and register a new Splash account here by providing some standard personal information. During registration, make sure to enter the Splash promo code WTOP, as this specific code is required to unlock the welcome bonus.

The Splash welcome offer rewards new users with a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to note that only your first deposit is matched by Splash. Therefore, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is the only way to receive the maximum $500 deposit match value. However, you do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get a deposit match—that is simply the maximum limit Splash will match.

For example, you could choose to deposit the minimum amount of $20. Splash matches the $20 deposit with an additional $10, resulting in $30 total to start building your entries for all of tonight’s baseball matchups.