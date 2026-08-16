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Judge sentences man to 98 days in prison after shooting at Blake High School

William Armstead, Bethesda Today

August 16, 2026, 12:44 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

A judge sentenced an 18-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland, man to five years in prison, with 98 days to serve and the remainder suspended on Friday in connection with an incident in April at James Hubert Blake High School, according to a Friday news release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Taric Wilson pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm while under the age of 21 in connection with an incident in April at the Silver Spring high school, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Wilson was also sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Ann Harrington to three years of supervised probation upon his release.

Wilson was 17 years old at the time of the April 29 incident, but pleaded guilty to an adult charge, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Bethesda Today does not name juveniles accused of crimes until they are convicted as adults.

The story continues. Read more from Bethesda Magazine.

William Armstead, Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

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