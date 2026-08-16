Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Spend $10 on MLB, Get $50 in Bonus Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating Onyx Odds promo code WTOP during registration, you can claim an exclusive “Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks” welcome offer. Click here to get in on the action.

As the MLB season continues with compelling matchups like the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners taking on the Houston Astros, new customers have a clear path to extracting value from the slate. These bonus picks from Onyx Odds grant you the flexibility to build your prediction entries across any of the MLB games happening this week, ensuring you are not locked into a single market.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 in Bonus Picks

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in present states Bonus Last Verified On August 16, 2026

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, you must be a new Onyx Odds customer setting up an account for the first time. Once you register and activate the promotion, the structure is straightforward: spend $10 on your first entry, and you will receive $50 in Bonus Picks. These bonus funds can be applied to any of the upcoming MLB action, allowing you to explore different markets, such as the Texas Rangers taking on the Athletics.

This promotion comes with standard operational requirements. Users must be at least 18 years of age to play and physically present in a state where Onyx Odds operates. Once you meet these eligibility requirements as a first-time user, your $50 in Bonus Picks will be ready to deploy.

Use This MLB Promo On Sunday’s Games

With the “Spend $10, Get $50” welcome promo active on your account, you have a prime opportunity to target full-game moneyline markets across the upcoming MLB slate. Sticking to outright winner predictions is a clear, data-driven way to use your bonus funds: you are simply projecting which team will win the contest.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, two of the best teams in baseball. Tarik Skubal will make his third start for Los Angeles after the defending champions traded for him at the deadline.

Another intriguing market features the Texas Rangers visiting the Athletics. The Rangers enter the contest as road favorites on the heels of a 61-63 season record. They match up against an Athletics squad that has struggled to a 48-75 mark this year. Texas is still in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the crowded American League.

How to Get Started With Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Getting started is a streamlined process. If you are ready to claim your welcome bonus and jump into the upcoming action, follow these steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and follow the prompts to create your new account. You will be asked to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) and provide proof of identification to verify you meet the legal age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your account. Place Your Entry: Deposit funds and spend $10 on your first entry. Claim Your Bonus: Once your $10 entry is placed, you will instantly unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks.

After completing these steps, your $50 in Bonus Picks will be ready to use on any MLB game this week. Whether you want to back the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers or target the matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, your newly acquired bonus funds provide a calculated head start.