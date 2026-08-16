Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No Sweat Entries for MLB Picks (Aug. 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to enter the daily fantasy sports markets can use Betr promo code WTOP to claim up to $200 in bonus value ahead of the next MLB game. Click here to get in on the action.

Exclusively available for new users, this welcome offer provides two separate $100 no-sweat entries applicable to any matchup, such as the Boston Red Sox facing the Pittsburgh Pirates. If either of your initial entries loses, you get these $100 max tokens back as Betr Bucks. Additionally, new users receive a free pick at sign-up, offering a clear advantage before the first pitch of any MLB game on the schedule.

Unlock $200 in No Sweat Entries With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Whether you are analyzing entries on the 68-win New York Yankees or the 75-win Milwaukee Brewers, unlocking this welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Below is a quick summary of the current Betr sign-up offer:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Last Verified On August 16, 2026

The latest Betr promo code unlocks a high-value welcome offer where new users receive two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. Upon registration, your first two entries are protected up to $100 each; if either selection loses, Betr refunds the entry amount in the form of Betr Bucks. This provides flexibility when navigating the MLB markets, allowing you to back high-profile starters like Tarik Skubal for the Los Angeles Dodgers or Dylan Cease for the Toronto Blue Jays.

To take advantage of these no-sweat entries, you must be a first-time Betr customer. Furthermore, players must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to successfully claim the $200 bonus.

MLB DFS Projections, Analysis

Using your two $100 no-sweat entries provides a strategic opportunity to lock in some of the most popular player projections. Below is a look at the strikeout and hit lines for 10 of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Dylan Cease N/A 8.5 Tarik Skubal N/A 7.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich 0.5 N/A George Springer 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. 0.5 N/A

If you are wondering how to apply your welcome bonus, digging into the latest player trends offers valuable insight. For example, Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease has a strikeout line set at 8.5. Recent data shows he has exceeded this mark in five of his last eight games, pointing heavily toward the over. Conversely, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal has struggled to hit his 7.5 strikeout mark recently, falling short in three of his last four outings, making the under an appealing play.

When looking at the hitting projections, several stars have favorable trends to record a hit. George Springer has been exceptional in home games, exceeding 0.5 hits in 12 of his last 15 home matchups. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman has consistently found his way on base, surpassing 0.5 hits in 18 of his last 23 games.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB

Claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your no-sweat entries before backing Patrick Sandoval, the 66-win Boston Red Sox, or any other team taking the field: