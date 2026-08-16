PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in MLB Lineups with Win (Aug. 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their fantasy rosters can use PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock $150 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

By signing up and playing $5, new users will get $150 in free lineups with a win. Whether you are analyzing the marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Chicago Cubs, or any other MLB game this week, this promotion gives you extra value when you submit your first entry. This offer is strictly for new users, providing a strategic way to kick-start your daily fantasy sports bankroll on PrizePicks

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Delivers $150 in Free Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups with a Win Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On August 16, 2026

The PrizePicks welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity for fans looking to elevate their MLB viewing experience through daily fantasy sports. By taking advantage of this promotion, users can sign up and play $5 to receive $150 in free lineups with a win. All you need to do is register, make a qualifying deposit, and submit your first $5 entry on the board. If your initial entry wins, the $150 reward is yours, giving you plenty of extra firepower for upcoming baseball action.

Keep in mind that this special offer is reserved exclusively for new PrizePicks customers. To qualify, players must meet the age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Ensure you review the local terms and conditions so you can confidently claim your offer.

Sunday MLB DFS Options

When leveraging your PrizePicks MLB promo, identifying the sharpest edges on the board is crucial. Here is a look at the player projections for the biggest stars in the highly anticipated Brewers vs. Dodgers matchup:

Player Hits Strikeouts Tarik Skubal N/A 7.5 Logan Henderson N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich 0.5 N/A William Contreras 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio 0.5 N/A Jake Bauers 0.5 N/A

If you are looking to build a winning entry, recent performance trends offer a strong guide on whether to go over or under on these premier options.

Freddie Freeman (Over 0.5 Hits): Freeman has been remarkably consistent at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in 18 of his last 23 games. With an average of 1.4 hits per game over that span, the data strongly supports taking the over.

Tarik Skubal (Under 7.5 Strikeouts): Despite his ace status, Skubal has struggled to cross this specific threshold recently. He has failed to exceed 7.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts, making the under the statistically favored play for your entry.

Christian Yelich (Under 0.5 Hits): Yelich finds himself in a cold spell, having failed to record a hit in three of his last four games. Fading him at 0.5 hits could be a sharp addition to your slip.

Jackson Chourio (Over 0.5 Hits): The young Brewers phenom is swinging a hot bat. He has eclipsed 0.5 hits in 17 of his last 24 outings (a 71% cover rate), suggesting the over is a high-probability target.

How to Get Started With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to put your MLB knowledge to the test? Getting started and claiming your free lineups is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to secure your rewards ahead of the first pitch: