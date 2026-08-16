Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida is sidelined by a strained left hamstring

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a strained left hamstring.

Yoshida got hurt while legging out a double in the third inning of Saturday night’s 4-0 victory at Pittsburgh.

The Red Sox also placed right-hander Justin Slaten on the 15-day IL before their series finale against the Pirates. Catcher/first baseman Mickey Gasper and left-hander Raymond Burgos were recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Slaten is dealing with elbow inflammation. The IL move was made retroactive to Thursday, a day after he pitched a scoreless inning at Toronto.

The 33-year-old Yoshida had been having a strong stretch at the plate, batting .333 (19 for 57) with a homer and nine RBIs in his last 17 games. He is batting .274 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 87 games on the season.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.