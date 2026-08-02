ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for MLB Sunday Action (Aug. 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get started with ProphetX promo code WTOP and make a first trade of $10 on the peer-to-peer exchange platform to unlock a $20 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

This bonus cash is perfectly timed for an action-packed Sunday featuring the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Los Angeles Angels, and the Minnesota Twins battling the Seattle Mariners. Not only can you leverage this promotion for any of Sunday’s contests, but the bonus funds can also be applied to any other MLB prediction market on ProphetX.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2026

Available exclusively to new ProphetX customers who are at least 18 years of age, this welcome offer serves as a highly efficient introduction to the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Once an account is registered and the first $10 trade is complete, the $20 bonus is unlocked. ProphetX automatically credits the account with $20 in bonus cash after that initial trade.

Armed with those extra funds, users can immediately access the peer-to-peer exchange. Whether backing the Boston Red Sox in their heavyweight clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers, supporting the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, or analyzing the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners matchup, this bonus cash provides the flexibility to maximize trading strategies across the MLB slate.

Best Sunday MLB Matchups

Matchup Moneyline MIL @ LAA MIL -200 / LAA +198 BOS @ LAD BOS +162 / LAD -170 MIN @ SEA MIN +125 / SEA -128

When deciding where to place predictions on the ProphetX exchange, structural advantages often dictate market value. In the highly anticipated Red Sox vs. Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles commands a clear offensive edge. The Dodgers boast a .262 team batting average with 566 runs generated this season, distinctly outpacing Boston’s .244 average and 466 runs. However, Boston’s pitching staff limits the gap, holding a narrow advantage with a 3.53 cumulative ERA against LA’s 3.61 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Brewers profile as a formidable market favorite against the Angels due to their dominant presence on the mound. Milwaukee’s pitching staff owns a stellar 3.48 team ERA, providing a stark statistical contrast to the Angels’ struggling rotation, which currently carries a 4.54 ERA.

Getting Started With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform and claiming this welcome offer requires a simple, streamlined process. Follow these steps to secure the bonus cash prior to the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information, including your name, physical address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure the account is fully verified and secure for trading. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete your first deposit on the ProphetX platform.

Once the first $10 trade is placed, ProphetX automatically credits $20 in bonus cash directly to your peer-to-peer exchange account.

With the account funded and bonus cash secured, users are fully equipped to navigate the prediction markets. Whether taking a stance on the Brewers, trading the Twins-Mariners clash, or targeting the late-window Red Sox vs. Dodgers matchup, the ProphetX bonus cash sets a strong foundation for an active Sunday of MLB trading.