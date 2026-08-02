FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Sunday MLB Games (Aug. 2)

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Baseball fans can dive into today’s MLB slate with this FanDuel promo code offer, which secures up to $1,000 via this link here.







FanDuel Promo Code for MLB, Red Sox-Dodgers Bonus

Before you lock in your picks for today’s matchup, review the details of this exclusive welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current FanDuel promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified August 2nd, 2026

New FanDuel customers can unlock a phenomenal welcome bonus perfectly timed for the latest baseball action. By opting into this promotion, you can earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. To take advantage of this offer, simply place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days. Each day you fulfill the $5 minimum, you receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens. Whether you are zeroing in on the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup or looking to spread your picks across the entire MLB slate, this structure allows you to build a substantial safety net over your first week of betting.

One of the most appealing aspects of this offer is the flexibility it provides. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, which means you can confidently back a heavy favorite or take a swing on a high-value underdog without worrying about minimum odds requirements. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new FanDuel customers, making it the ideal time to sign up and maximize your bankroll as the MLB season continues.

Use FanDuel on Red Sox vs. Dodgers Tonight

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-41) are set to host the Boston Red Sox (58-51) in an interleague clash scheduled for August 2, 2026, at 7:20 PM ET. Both franchises are looking to establish momentum, making this an ideal game to leverage your welcome offer.

Bet Type Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline +142 -154 Total Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105) Runline +1.5 (-164) -1.5 (+136)

Odds as of August 2, 2026 from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter this contest as solid home favorites, backed by a strong 33-21 home record this season. Overall, when playing as the betting favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been reliable, posting a 64-39 record. Their offensive production has been a key driver of that success. The team is currently batting .262 while boasting a .341 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging percentage.

On the other side, the Boston Red Sox have been a resilient team when the odds are against them. Playing as the underdog this season, the Boston Red Sox hold a winning record of 19-17. Additionally, they have played well on the road, carrying a 33-22 away record into Los Angeles. Offensively, the Boston Red Sox are hitting .245 as a team with an overall .710 OPS (.316 OBP and .394 SLG). Bettors will want to note that while the Los Angeles Dodgers have the statistical edge at the plate and the comfort of home field, the Boston Red Sox’s ability to grind out wins as underdogs makes this a highly compelling matchup.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Activating this FanDuel welcome offer is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary. Just follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the first pitch:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for five consecutive days. Claim Your Rewards: You will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day you fulfill the wagering requirement, totaling up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens across the five days.

There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to bet on any market you prefer—whether it is the moneyline, run line, or total. All users will receive their Bet Reset Tokens within 72 hours of bet settlement. Follow these instructions carefully, take advantage of the generous offer, and get ready to dive into the MLB action.