MCPS finishes assessing the condition of 224 buildings. Here are the worst.

After introducing a revised method to assess building conditions last August, a Montgomery County Public Schools’ (MCPS) contractor has finished assessing 224 buildings owned by the county school board – Summit Hall Elementary School and Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg are among the worst.

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After introducing a revised method to assess building conditions last August, a Montgomery County Public Schools’ (MCPS) contractor has finished assessing 224 buildings owned by the county school board – Summit Hall Elementary School and Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg are among the worst.

Previously, MCPS used “key facility indicators” to measure building conditions. The color-coded system identified whether physical systems of a given building were “trending positive,” needing review or “nearing the end of anticipated life span.”

According to the MCPS website, the district contracted Bureau Veritas Technical Assessments in February to conduct facility assessments of schools, offices and holding centers built before 2023.

The building reviews include assessing aspects such as roofs, plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems. Instead of using its former system of key facility indicators, the district is now using a metric known as the facility condition index depleted value as the main measure of building conditions.

According to the MCPS website, an initial batch of schools were assessed at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, with the remaining buildings being assessed over the 2025-2026 school year.

The finished assessments comes before the district embarks on an elementary and middle school closure process and elementary school boundary study, set to begin in August.

“As part of this facility condition without a doubt will play an impact in this,” Andrea Swiatocha, deputy chief of facilities management told the school board on July 16.

The elementary schools with the highest depleted values include:

Summit Hall Elementary in Gaithersburg with 0.727

Piney Branch Elementary in Takoma Park with roughly 0.715

Burning Tree Elementary in Bethesda with 0.702

Beall Elementary in Rockville with a score of nearly 0.697

Stone Mill Elementary in North Potomac with 0.696

The study comes on the heels of a middle and high school boundary study that resulted in the school board approving in March boundary lines that will permanently move Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School into the upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg — along with sweeping changes to the district’s programming model.

The middle and high schools with the highest depleted values include:

Quince Orchard High in Gaithersburg with 0.694

Col. Zadok Magruder High in Rockville with 0.649

Earle B. Wood Middle in Rockville with 0.625

Westland Middle in Bethesda with 0.625

Thomas S. Wootton High in Rockville with 0.625

The entire list of schools, their scores and the accompanying report can be found here.