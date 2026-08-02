theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Secure $1,000 Bet Reset for Sunday MLB Games (Aug. 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking for action on the diamond can elevate their betting strategy with theScore Bet promo code WTOP, which unlocks a $1,000 first bet reset ahead of Sunday’s MLB slate. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This exclusive promotion from theScore Bet allows users in legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it settles as a loss. Whether backing a heavy favorite or taking a swing on an underdog, this offer provides critical bankroll protection and flexibility for any MLB game this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2026

New theScore Bet customers across all legal operating states can take advantage of this first-bet safety net. Simply place a first cash wager on any available market, such as the matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, and if that wager loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. There is no opt-in required to participate. While the maximum protection caps at $1,000 to secure the full value of the bonus, players are completely free to wager a smaller amount and will still receive a 100% bonus bet refund if the bet falls short.

If your qualifying wager settles as a loss, the bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours. Rather than issuing one lump sum, theScore Bet smartly splits the refund into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Once these bonus bets are applied to your account, you will have seven days to use them before they expire, ensuring you have plenty of time to handicap the rest of the week’s MLB schedule.

Top Sunday MLB Options

Boston Red Sox (+155) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-185) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 San Francisco Giants (+125) at San Diego Padres (-145) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 New York Yankees (-130) at Chicago Cubs (+110) | Total: O/U 6.5

Looking at the underlying metrics for the premier matchups, the Yankees are road favorites against the Cubs thanks to a dominant pitching staff boasting a 3.30 team ERA and a stifling .225 opponent batting average. Chicago counters with a 4.11 ERA, but they hold a distinct offensive edge. The Cubs own a .248 team average and 533 RBIs compared to New York’s .233 average and 485 RBIs, making them a tempting home underdog. In Los Angeles, the Dodgers’ heavy favorite status is supported by a potent lineup hitting .262 collectively with 534 RBIs. The Red Sox lineup trails slightly, batting .244 with 446 RBIs, giving Los Angeles a clear offensive advantage.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this generous welcome offer is a seamless process. To secure your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of Sunday’s MLB action, simply follow these steps:

Register an Account: Open the app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. You must enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which offer you are claiming. Place Your First Wager: After completing the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, you are ready to bet. Simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the New York Yankees on the road against the Chicago Cubs, take the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, or place your wager on the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, your initial cash wager is completely protected up to the $1,000 maximum.