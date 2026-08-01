$1M Powerball ticket sold at Maryland 7-Eleven

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Prince George's County, Maryland, as Monday night's jackpot drawing climbs to an estimated $748 million.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in College Park for Saturday night’s drawing, Maryland Lottery officials said.

The ticket, sold at 8905 Rhode Island Ave., matched the first five numbers drawn: 6, 17, 27, 48 and 50, but it fell short of the jackpot by missing the Powerball number, 5.

Another Maryland player won $50,000 on a ticket sold at Max Liquors, 736 Frederick Road in Catonsville. That ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball.

State lottery officials said the two winners were among 30,658 Maryland tickets that won prizes in Saturday’s drawing.

No one won the Powerball jackpot, which was last won May 2, pushing the estimated prize for the next drawing Monday night to $748 million, with a cash option of $325.1 million.

The College Park winner marks the second consecutive drawing to produce a $1 million-winning Powerball ticket in Maryland. A ticket worth $1 million in the July 29 drawing was sold at a Royal Farms in Odenton.

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