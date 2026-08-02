Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Spend $10, Get $50 in MLB Bonus Picks (Aug. 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Onyx Odds promo code WTOP, new customers can immediately take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the current MLB slate: Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome promotion provides instant flexibility, as the bonus picks can be used across multiple MLB games happening this week rather than being restricted to a single matchup. Whether you want to focus your picks on the interleague clash between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, the National League West division showdown featuring the San Francisco Giants at the San Diego Padres, Onyx Odds has you covered

Grab $50 in Bonus Picks With Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in present states Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2026

Unlocking the Onyx Odds promo code is a straightforward process designed exclusively for new Onyx Odds customers. To qualify, simply create your account and spend $10 on the prediction platform. Whether you choose to use your initial entry on the 69-win Los Angeles Dodgers or predict a strong start from San Diego Padres probable pitcher Michael King, that first $10 spend will automatically reward you with $50 in Bonus Picks to use across the rest of the MLB schedule.

Before diving in, there are a few standard eligibility requirements to keep in mind. Onyx Odds is available in most states, but you must be at least 18 years old to play. Furthermore, users must be physically present in a state where Onyx Odds is currently operating. As long as you meet these age and location requirements as a first-time user, you are fully eligible to grab your Bonus Picks and get in on the action.

Sunday MLB Options

When deciding where to place your entry, overall season performance can provide helpful context. The Dodgers enter this clash boasting a strong 69-41 record, backed by a pitching staff that has held opponents to a .217 batting average. The Red Sox, sitting at 58-51, counter with an offense that carries a .394 slugging percentage on the year.

In the National League West divisional battle, the Padres hold a 57-54 record and bring a lineup hitting .235 overall. The visiting Giants enter with a 47-64 mark, though their pitching staff will look to build on their 7.746 K/9 strikeout rate as they attempt to play spoiler against San Diego.

How To Redeem Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the Onyx Odds promo code and secure your bonus for this week’s baseball slate:

Create an Account: Click on any of the links on this page and register as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) and provide proof of identification to verify your age and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make Your First Spend: Once your account is verified and active, make a $10 spend on the platform. Unlock Your Bonus: After your initial $10 spend is complete, Onyx Odds will automatically credit your account with $50 in Bonus Picks.

With your $50 in Bonus Picks unlocked, you are ready to dive into any MLB game this week. You can use your bonus flexibility to target the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Twins (56-55) and the Seattle Mariners (53-58), or focus on individual player performance by predicting statistics for Mariners probable pitcher George Kirby in his start against the Twins.