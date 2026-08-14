PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 in Lineups with Win for MLB (Aug. 14)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to explore daily fantasy sports can use PrizePicks promo code WTOP to claim a compelling welcome offer: simply sign up and play $5 to receive $150 in free lineups with a win. Click here to start signing up.

This new-user promotion provides an excellent starting point for the current slate of MLB games, whether you are targeting the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the Seattle Mariners facing the Houston Astros. You can apply this PrizePicks offer to any of these specific matchups or any MLB game happening this week, or check out the options in the NFL preseason and UFC 330

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $150 in Free Lineups

Before you finalize your entry for the upcoming MLB action, make sure you have all the details on the latest sign-up offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups With a Win Offer Last Verified On August 14, 2026

The PrizePicks welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity for new PrizePicks customers to jump into the action and efficiently build their starting bankrolls. By signing up and utilizing the promo code, users simply need to submit a winning $5 play to get $150 in free lineups added directly to their account. Whether you want to back heavy hitters or target strikeout projections, these extra lineups offer the flexibility to explore different entry combinations across the MLB schedule.

Please keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for first-time players creating a new account. To successfully claim the lineups, users must meet the minimum age requirements of their local jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

MLB DFS Options This Weekend

Take advantage of your promo on the Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup by targeting some of the game’s biggest stars. Below is a look at the strikeout projections for the starting pitchers and the hit projections for key players in the lineups.

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole (NYY) – 5.5 Shane Bieber (TOR) – 5.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 0.5 – Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 – George Springer (TOR) 0.5 – Austin Wells (NYY) 0.5 – Alejandro Kirk (TOR) 0.5 – Trent Grisham (NYY) 0.5 – Ernie Clement (TOR) 0.5 – Ryan McMahon (NYY) 0.5 –

When building your entry, the recent trends point heavily toward specific outcomes for our featured players:

Gerrit Cole: The Yankees ace enters this game riding a dominant streak, having exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven regular-season outings. The data suggests selecting more than his strikeout projection is a strong play here.

The Yankees ace enters this game riding a dominant streak, having exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven regular-season outings. The data suggests selecting more than his strikeout projection is a strong play here. Shane Bieber: On the other side, Bieber has struggled to hit this mark recently. He has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in seven of his last nine games and has fallen short in three of his last four home starts. Selecting less looks appealing for the Blue Jays starter.

On the other side, Bieber has struggled to hit this mark recently. He has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in seven of his last nine games and has fallen short in three of his last four home starts. Selecting less looks appealing for the Blue Jays starter. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Austin Wells: Both hitters are carrying extremely hot bats. Guerrero has exceeded 0.5 hits in six straight games, matching Wells, who has also eclipsed 0.5 hits in six straight contests while averaging a full hit per game over that span.

Both hitters are carrying extremely hot bats. Guerrero has exceeded 0.5 hits in six straight games, matching Wells, who has also eclipsed 0.5 hits in six straight contests while averaging a full hit per game over that span. Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Chisholm has enjoyed facing Toronto pitching, exceeding 0.5 hits in three of his last four matchups against the Blue Jays. The data supports selecting him to exceed his hits projection.

How to Activate PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to lock in your picks for the Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup? Activating this promotion is quick and easy. Follow these steps to secure your opportunity for $150 in free lineups:

Create an Account: Head to the PrizePicks site to register a new account using standard personal information.

Head to the PrizePicks site to register a new account using standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered and applied.

When prompted during the sign-up process, ensure that promo code is entered and applied. Submit an Entry: Create a lineup and play a $5 entry.

That is all it takes to get started. Once you place your $5 entry, all you need is a winning outcome. If your initial $5 play wins, you will receive $150 in free lineups to keep the momentum going.