Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Dodgers-Cubs, Blue Jays-Astros, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, then get a $20 bonus for tonight’s MLB games when you trade $10 on the platform.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Score $20 In Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On August 4, 2026

I can tell you there is nothing better than playing with house money. For new Polymarket customers, getting your hands on this “Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses” offer is a massive boost for today’s MLB slate. Whether we are looking at the revitalized Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs or the Washington Nationals battling the Philadelphia Phillies, having an extra $20 in our back pocket gives us a real chance to chase additional value.

To unlock this extra capital, you simply need to register and make a qualifying initial trade of at least $10. Keep in mind, you must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim this. Once that first trade clears, your $20 in bonuses will hit your account, ready to be deployed across the diamond.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Tonight

Matchup Probability TOR @ HOU TOR 45% / HOU 55% LAD @ CHC LAD 66% / CHC 35% WSH @ PHI WSH 29% / PHI 72%

If we are looking to trade a standard $20 unit today, our potential payouts depend entirely on our appetite for risk. Let’s say I’m trading $20 on today’s heaviest favorite, the Philadelphia Phillies. That trade returns a modest profit. But if we want to swing for the fences and put that same $20 on the heaviest underdog, the Washington Nationals, we’re looking at a much larger profit if they pull off the upset.

When I’m handicapping today’s marquee matchup—the LAD @ CHC clash—I’m looking closely at Los Angeles. Even after dropping a 10-5 game to the Cubs yesterday, the Dodgers justify their heavy favorite status thanks to a massive trade deadline haul, headlined by the addition of tonight’s probable starter and two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. The Dodgers boast a stellar 3.70 staff ERA, holding opposing lineups to a measly .217 batting average. Meanwhile, Chicago’s pitching staff has been far more susceptible, sitting at a 4.09 ERA with a .244 opponent average. Backed by a .772 team OPS that edges out the Cubs’ .753, the Dodgers are the smart, statistically sound play.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today

Getting started is a breeze. Follow these simple steps so we can start handicapping today’s MLB action together:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Identity: Submit your required proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, punch in the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Fund and Trade: Make a first-time trade of at least $10 to trigger your bonuses.

Once your $10 initial trade is processed, those $20 in bonuses are all yours. Whether you want to play it safe with a heavy favorite like the Dodgers or roll the dice on a big underdog like the Nationals, we’re perfectly set up for a great day of baseball.