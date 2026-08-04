Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Up To $500 Bonus for Dodgers-Cubs, Aug. 4 MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP here and unlock up to $500 in bonuses when you trade $25 on tonight’s busy MLB schedule.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On Aug. 4th, 2026

By punching in the latest promo code, new Kalshi customers can unlock up to $500 in bonuses to deploy across today’s MLB prediction markets. It does stand to reason that smart users want maximum leverage, and this offer delivers just that. To claim it, you must be a new Kalshi customer and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The bonus structure kicks in once you execute a cumulative $25 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play. Once you activate the offer, you will unlock one of these outcomes:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Kalshi MLB Tuesday Action

Matchup Probability DET @ SEA DET 45% / SEA 55% LAD @ CHC LAD 65% / CHC 35% CHW @ BOS CHW 45% / BOS 55%

Looking at the underlying numbers for the Dodgers-Cubs clash, Los Angeles clearly justifies that steep price tag. The Dodgers roll into this matchup with a .262 team batting average and a .340 on-base percentage, compared to Chicago’s .248 average and .339 OBP. On the mound, L.A.’s pitching staff is dealing, boasting a 3.69 ERA and a sharp 1.15 WHIP that easily outpaces the Cubs’ 4.08 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. Not to mention, ace Tarik Skubal is making his Dodgers debut tonight after being traded from the Tigers.

However, true market value often hides in the closer matchups. In Seattle, the Mariners are favorites, but the Detroit Tigers present an incredibly compelling market inefficiency. Detroit actually outpaces Seattle offensively with a .242 batting average (vs. .231) and brings a tighter pitching staff to the bump with a 3.59 team ERA compared to the Mariners’ 3.75 ERA.

Redeem Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and securing your bonus is a straightforward process. It is never too early to look at the board and start building your bankroll. To lock in this value before the first pitch of the Tigers-Mariners matchup, follow these exact steps:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make absolutely sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the full offer, you need to make $25 worth of trades. You do not have to drop $25 on a single market; a cumulative total of $25 in trades across different matchups will fulfill the requirement.

Whether you are splitting your $25 across situational plays like the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park or backing the heavy-hitting Dodgers, your bonus—up to $500—will be unlocked as soon as your total trading volume hits that required $25 threshold.