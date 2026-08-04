DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Cubs-Dodgers, MLB Games (Aug. 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and other August 4 matchups, new DraftKings users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer. Simply bet $5 on any market for this Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs game, and you will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets—no matter what the final score is. No code is needed when you get the offer here.

If you want to build your bankroll with a guaranteed payout ahead of the next MLB game, read on to see how you can secure this offer before the first pitch.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB August 4 Games

Before we dive into the consensus odds and look for market value on this National League clash, let’s review the exact details of this exclusive DraftKings welcome bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

This exclusive DraftKings promo code is strictly available for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action and find some immediate value in the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs game. By simply registering a new account and placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more on this matchup, you get rewarded instantly. We put a lot of stock in instant payouts; the bonus triggers the moment your initial bet is placed, meaning you do not even need to wait for the final out in Chicago to receive your return.

The guaranteed $150 in bonus bets is paid out as six separate $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your exposure across multiple games, futures prices, or longshot props. It is important to note that these bonus bets are only valid for up to a week. The bonus bets will expire after 7 days from the time they are issued, so it does stand to reason that you should have a plan to utilize all six $25 tokens within that timeframe.

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44) will travel to take on the Chicago Cubs (64-49) at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. This marquee matchup is scheduled for August 5, 2026, at 12:05 AM UTC and will be broadcast across TBS, MARQ, and SportsNet LA. While current division standings and specific playoff implications are not available at this time, it is never too early to look at how these two rosters match up on the diamond from a betting perspective.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Chicago Cubs Moneyline -206 +169 Total Over 9 (+101) Under 9 (-122) Runline -1.5 (-126) +1.5 (+105)

Odds as of August 4, 2026, at 12:55 PM UTC from DraftKings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers step to the plate as heavy road favorites, and for good reason—they sport a formidable 36-21 away record this season. When priced as the betting favorite, Los Angeles has been a largely dominant force, cashing tickets with a 64-42 overall record. Offensively, the Los Angeles Dodgers are humming, hitting .262 as a team with a .772 OPS, accumulating 577 runs and 145 home runs on the season.

However, as value-seeking analysts, we have to look closely at the other side. The Chicago Cubs protect their home turf well, holding a solid 32-24 record at Wrigley Field. More importantly for our betting framework, Chicago has proven to be a live dog, putting together a profitable 21-17 record when operating as the underdog. The Chicago Cubs’ offense has actually outpaced Los Angeles in raw run production, tallying 580 total runs alongside a .248 team batting average, 139 home runs, and a .753 OPS.

Official Prediction: We’ve seen time and time again that laying -206 on a road moneyline offers absolutely zero value. Instead, we are eyeing the Chicago Cubs on the runline at +1.5 (+105). Getting plus-money on a home team that boasts 580 runs and a winning record as an underdog is exactly the kind of market inefficiency we look to exploit.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs matchup is a quick and straightforward process. The best part is that no promo code is necessary to enter during registration to secure your bonus.

To activate the offer and claim your guaranteed payout, simply follow these basic steps before the first pitch:

Sign Up: Create and register a new DraftKings account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your new account is active, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting section and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, or any other available market. Claim Your Bonus: You will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets credited to your account, regardless of whether your initial $5 bet wins or loses.

By completing these easy steps, you will be fully locked in and ready to enjoy the action on the diamond with an analytical edge and a wallet full of bonus funds.